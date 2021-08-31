2017 Volkswagen Golf...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 2 9 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8045083

8045083 VIN: 3VW217AU8HM014749

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 156,295 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

