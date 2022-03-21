Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

100,000 KM

Details Features

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline

2017 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8664901
  Stock #: 2744A
  VIN: 3VW817AU3HM049435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

