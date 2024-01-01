$12,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, WHEELS, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,306 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the ultimate driving pleasure with this 2017 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE! This sleek sedan is packed with features that will make every journey a joyride. With its stylish white exterior and luxurious black leather interior, this Jetta is sure to turn heads wherever you go. And with its reliable I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and efficient ride.
This Jetta HIGHLINE has been meticulously maintained and is CERTIFIED, giving you peace of mind knowing you're getting a quality vehicle. It's loaded with premium features such as heated seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system for a truly enjoyable driving experience. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start.
This well-equipped Jetta has a few features that truly make it stand out:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Relax and cruise comfortably with this advanced safety feature.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious comfort of premium leather seating.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Open up the sky and let the sunshine in.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with a top-notch sound system.
With just 172,306km on the odometer, this Jetta is ready for many more adventures. Stop by Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to experience the luxury and performance of this fantastic vehicle for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
