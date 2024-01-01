Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to experience the ultimate driving pleasure with this 2017 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE! This sleek sedan is packed with features that will make every journey a joyride. With its stylish white exterior and luxurious black leather interior, this Jetta is sure to turn heads wherever you go. And with its reliable I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and efficient ride.</p><p>This Jetta HIGHLINE has been meticulously maintained and is CERTIFIED, giving you peace of mind knowing youre getting a quality vehicle. Its loaded with premium features such as heated seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system for a truly enjoyable driving experience. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start.</p><p>This well-equipped Jetta has a few features that truly make it stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and cruise comfortably with this advanced safety feature.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the luxurious comfort of premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Open up the sky and let the sunshine in.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite music with a top-notch sound system.</li></ul><p>With just 172,306km on the odometer, this Jetta is ready for many more adventures. Stop by Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to experience the luxury and performance of this fantastic vehicle for yourself!</p>

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

172,306 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, WHEELS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, WHEELS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1723928357
  2. 1723928359
  3. 1723928361
  4. 1723928363
  5. 1723928366
  6. 1723928368
  7. 1723928370
  8. 1723928373
  9. 1723928375
  10. 1723928377
  11. 1723928381
  12. 1723928383
  13. 1723928385
  14. 1723928387
  15. 1723928389
  16. 1723928391
  17. 1723928393
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,306KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VWL17AJ1HM214074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the ultimate driving pleasure with this 2017 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE! This sleek sedan is packed with features that will make every journey a joyride. With its stylish white exterior and luxurious black leather interior, this Jetta is sure to turn heads wherever you go. And with its reliable I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and efficient ride.

This Jetta HIGHLINE has been meticulously maintained and is CERTIFIED, giving you peace of mind knowing you're getting a quality vehicle. It's loaded with premium features such as heated seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system for a truly enjoyable driving experience. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start.

This well-equipped Jetta has a few features that truly make it stand out:

  • Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Relax and cruise comfortably with this advanced safety feature.
  • Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious comfort of premium leather seating.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Open up the sky and let the sunshine in.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with a top-notch sound system.

With just 172,306km on the odometer, this Jetta is ready for many more adventures. Stop by Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to experience the luxury and performance of this fantastic vehicle for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328I XDRIVE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 BMW 3 Series 328I XDRIVE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AUTO, CERTIFIED 192,534 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5, 4X4, BLACK, RELIABLE, 4L V6, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5, 4X4, BLACK, RELIABLE, 4L V6, CERTIFIED 270,783 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Toyota Camry LE, UNDERCOATED, NEW TIRES, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Toyota Camry LE, UNDERCOATED, NEW TIRES, AS IS SPECIAL 272,455 KM $2,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta