2017 Volkswagen Jetta

406,599 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

12043939

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
406,599KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3VWDB7AJ1HM255029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 406,599 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2017 Volkswagen Jetta