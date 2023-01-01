2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

$24,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 6 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10608495

10608495 Stock #: FS:16830

FS:16830 VIN: WVGLV7AX3HW504744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,688 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Navigation System Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.