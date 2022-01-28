$33,995+ tax & licensing
519-657-1557
2018 Acura RDX
Elite Elite, Acura 7 year 160,000km warranty
Location
Acura West
759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1
Acura Certified Pre-Owned
High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.
$33,995
- Listing ID: 8162860
- Stock #: 7652a
- VIN: 5J8TB4H75JL804960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 52,365 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Remote engine start, Lane keep assist, Collision mitigation braking system, Cross traffic monitoring, AWD, 10 Speakers, All-Season Floor Mats, Black Protection Package (NH-690L), Cargo Tray, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Odometer is 34478 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Modern Steel Metallic 2018 Acura RDX Elite AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Certified. Acura Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Summer of Performance event. Lease from 0.99* for 36 months on select 2021 Acura models * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * Vehicle History Report * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service! Reviews: * Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
