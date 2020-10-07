Menu
2018 Acura TLX

30,524 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX

Elite A-Spec

2018 Acura TLX

Elite A-Spec

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,524KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5902098
  • Stock #: 7310A
  • VIN: 19UUB3F82JA802637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7310A
  • Mileage 30,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Collision mitigation braking system, blind spot warning system, Adaptive cruise control, Lane keep assist, Cross traffic monitoring, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, High Wall All-Season Floor Mats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Protection Package, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Trunk Tray.CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One OwnerOdometer is 22836 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!Bellanova White Pearl 2018 Acura TLX Elite A-Spec SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24VCertified.Acura Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * Finance rates starting from 1.99% on eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura TLX models * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select PlanAll our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail.We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.Reviews: * Many owners appreciate the TLX's up-level features including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that just right range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLX's AWD system requires none of the driver's attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

