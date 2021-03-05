Menu
2018 Acura TLX

42,897 KM

Details

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Acura West

519-657-1557

Sh-Awd

Location

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

42,897KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6643232
  Stock #: 7374A
  VIN: 19UUB3F89JA802778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Remote engine start, Lane keep assist, Blind spot warning system, Adaptive cruise control, Cross traffic monitoring, Collision mitigation braking system, Active Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers. Odometer is 7719 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Crystal Black Pearl 2018 Acura TLX Elite A-Spec SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Certified. Acura Certified Details: * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Finance rates starting from 4.49% on all eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura models Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service! Reviews: * Many owners appreciate the TLX's up-level features – including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that "just right" range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLX's AWD system requires none of the driver's attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

