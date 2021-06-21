Menu
2018 Acura TLX

66,848 KM

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec

2018 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

66,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7438829
  • Stock #: 7471A
  • VIN: 19uub1f60ja801098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Lease Return, Dealer Maintained, Long Term Customer of Acura West, Remote engine starter, Collision mitigation braking system, Cross traffic monitoring, FWD, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Alloy Wheels A-Spec Design. Black Exterior, Red Interior, 2018 Acura TLX 2WD A-Spec Package. Acura Certified Details: * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty, * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * 24/7 Roadside Assistance Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

