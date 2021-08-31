Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Acura TLX

54,582 KM

Details Description Features

$27,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,870

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

Contact Seller
2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX

w/Technology Package

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura TLX

w/Technology Package

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

  1. 7646755
  2. 7646755
  3. 7646755
  4. 7646755
  5. 7646755
  6. 7646755
  7. 7646755
  8. 7646755
  9. 7646755
  10. 7646755
  11. 7646755
  12. 7646755
  13. 7646755
  14. 7646755
  15. 7646755
  16. 7646755
  17. 7646755
  18. 7646755
  19. 7646755
  20. 7646755
  21. 7646755
  22. 7646755
  23. 7646755
  24. 7646755
  25. 7646755
  26. 7646755
  27. 7646755
  28. 7646755
Contact Seller
Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$27,870

+ taxes & licensing

54,582KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7646755
  • Stock #: 7503A
  • VIN: 19UUB1F52JA800798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Remote engine start, Lane keep assist, Blind spot warning, Cross traffic monitoring, Collision mitigation braking system, Active Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: ELS Studio, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Odometer is 14345 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Bellanova White Pearl 2018 Acura TLX 2.4L w/Technology Package FWD 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 2.4L DOHC 16V Certified. Acura Certified Details: * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * Summer of Performance event. Lease from 0.99* for 36 months on select 2021 Acura models * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service! Reviews: * Many owners appreciate the TLX's up-level features – including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that "just right" range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLX's AWD system requires none of the driver's attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
CD Player
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acura West

2019 Acura TLX Sh-Awd
 55,038 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX Elite...
 45,906 KM
$32,495 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX Elite...
 93,605 KM
$25,870 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acura West

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

Call Dealer

519-657-XXXX

(click to show)

519-657-1557

Alternate Numbers
1-888-542-2872
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory