Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Alfa romeo Stelvio or just a Alfa romeo Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Alfa Romeo Suvs in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Alfa romeo Stelvios or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW ALFA ROMEO STELVIO!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW ALFA ROMEO STELVIO INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Alfa romeo Stelvio<br/> * Finished in Grey, makes this Alfa romeo look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

297,161 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
297,161KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5653
  • Mileage 297,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Alfa romeo Stelvio or just a Alfa romeo Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Alfa Romeo Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Alfa romeo Stelvios or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW ALFA ROMEO STELVIO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW ALFA ROMEO STELVIO INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Alfa romeo Stelvio
* Finished in Grey, makes this Alfa romeo look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
SEATS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Leather/Synthetic Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST for sale in London, ON
2018 RAM 1500 ST 138,881 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Express for sale in London, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Express 65,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE NO ACCIDENDS for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE NO ACCIDENDS 209,861 KM $7,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio