This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport All Wheel Drive with Driver Assist Safety PKG. Level 2 finished in Alfa Rosso with Red Leather Sport Seats - Finance for $121 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.96% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Verified Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Red Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats and Steering Wheel. Driver Assist Safety Package Level 2 Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Radar Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, Harman Kardon Premium Suround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Alfa Romeo Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Alfa Romeo Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 46,000 KM ---
$40,990 + HST + Licensing ---
