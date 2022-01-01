Menu
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Ti-GPS-Pano Roof-Camera-Remote Start-Power Gate

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti-GPS-Pano Roof-Camera-Remote Start-Power Gate

Location

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8095180
  Stock #: S103423
  VIN: ZASFAKBN7J7C01597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free -

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Q4 All Wheel Drive finished in Montecarlo Blue Metallic with 8.8" GPS System and Forward Collision Prevention.

 

All-In Price: $36,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $115 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.43% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, O.A.C.-

 

One Owner, Clean CarFax Verified Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather-Faced with Accent Stitching, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, 8 Speaker Premium Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, New Tires, Balance of Alfa Romeo Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Alfa Romeo Canada, Canadian Vehicle ---  49,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate

--> New Tires (Pirelli Scorpion All-Season)

--> New Brakes (pads & rotors; front & rear)

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Alfa Romeo Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

TI
AWD
Q4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

