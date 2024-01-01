Menu
Progressiv MINT! LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. High Value Options: • S-line • Black Spoiler • Sport S-line Steering Wheel • Apple Carplay • Back up Camera • Upgraded rims • Audi Pre Sense • Speed Warning • Audi Drive Select • Power Sunroof • Keyless Go with Push Button Start • Audi Smartphone Interface • Heated Seats • Satellite Radio • Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection • CD Player • Auxiliary & USB Inputs • ECO Stop/Start Mode • 3-Zone Auto Climate Control • Paddle Shifters Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2018 Audi A4

80,730 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

80,730KM
Used
VIN WAUENAF41JA225124

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,730 KM

Security System
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

CD Player
Satellite Radio

POWER SEAT

Anti-Theft

Entertainment Package
Hill Ascent Control
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

