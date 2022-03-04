2018 Audi Q3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8659405

8659405 Stock #: SP2794

SP2794 VIN: WA1JCCFS1JR031898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features ONE OWNER Accident Free Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors New Rear Brakes Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling CLEAN CARFAX Top Condition

