2018 Audi Q7

3.0T - Very Luxurious, Like New, Low Kms

2018 Audi Q7

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$66,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,724KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4740261
  • Stock #: U017
  • VIN: WA1WAAF75JD031332
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

very luxurious, classy stylish, bold, super clean, like new, under 10,000kms, charcoal grey leather, 3.0L, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, power rear hatch, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, rear air conditioning, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat. radio, univ garage open, evic or similar, power seats, memory driver seat, heated seats wheel, rear split seats, 8.4” touch screen, ventilated seats, blindspot monitor, adaptive cruise, parksense, 7 passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-473-1010

