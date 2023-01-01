Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

66,055 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

330i xDrive

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,055KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10363776
  • Stock #: E4895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4895
  • Mileage 66,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw 3-series or just a Bmw Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw 3-seriess or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW 3-SERIES!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BMW 3-SERIES INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw 3-series
* Finished in White, makes this Bmw look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM/CD

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Hard Top
LEATHER
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

