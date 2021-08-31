Menu
2018 BMW M2

27,000 KM

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
M2 ShadowEdition 1 of 50+CarbonFiber+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7767375
  • Stock #: SP2579
  • VIN: WBS1J5C50J7B70305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Owner! Accident Free! Balance of BMW Comprehensive Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates @ 2.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C. NO HIDDEN FEES!

**This vehicle is eligible for a guaranteed rate of 2.99%. Open 90 Months Term**

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORT MOTORS.CA/FINANCING

M2 W/Technology Package: (Frontal Collision Warning+Pedestrian Warning+Lane Departure Warning+)+Navigation+Rear View Camera+Rear Parking Sensors+Adaptive LED Lights+Navigation+Power Leather Heated Front Seats+Bluetooth+Harman/Kardon Sound System+BALANCE OF BMW COMPREHENSIVE FACTORY WARRANTY Expires on September 13th, 2022 or 80,000 KMs+2 Keys

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

->BALANCE OF BMW COMPREHENSIVE FACTORY WARRANTY, 4 Years or 80,000 KMs

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
ONE OWNER
Accident Free
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Top Condition

