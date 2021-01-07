Menu
2018 BMW M4

28,000 KM

Details Description Features

$71,999

+ tax & licensing
$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2018 BMW M4

2018 BMW M4

Competition PKG+Carbon Fiber PKG+ACCIDENT FREE

2018 BMW M4

Competition PKG+Carbon Fiber PKG+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6529618
  • Stock #: SP2366
  • VIN: WBS4Y9C58JAG66746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From BMW Canada! Balance of BMW Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.79% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C. 

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

M4 Competition PKG+Carbron Fiber PKG+Adaptive M Suspension, Forged Machine Polished 20" Wheel's+Special Lightweight M Sports Seats+Seatbelts with Woven-in BMW M Stripes+BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line exterior Trim+M Sports Exhasut System W/Black Chrome Tailpipes+Wireless Apple & Android Caplay+Navigation+Heated Power Red Leather Seats+Rear View Camera+Parking Sensors+2 Keys+BALANCE OF COMPREHENSIVE BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 4 Years or 80,000 (VALID UNTIL JULY 19th, 2022)

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

$71,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> BALANCE OF COMPREHENSIVE BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 4 Years or 80,000 (VALID UNTIL JULY 19th, 2022)

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

-> Brand New Front Brake Pads

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
ONE OWNER
Fully loaded
Back-Up Camera
Accident Free
Lease Return
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
CLEAN CARFAX
Top Condition

