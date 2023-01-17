Menu
2018 BMW X3

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

M40i - ARRIVING ON JANUARY 17, 2023

Location

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9477600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified CarFax History Report

-----------------------------------------------

2018 BMW X3 M40i xDrive - All Wheel Drive

ARRIVING ON JANUARY 17, 2023

-----------------------------------------

6.99% FINANCE RATE

ALL-IN PRICING  -  NO HIDDEN FEES

Vehicle Features

M40i
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
