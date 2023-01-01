Menu
2018 Buick Encore

75,119 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,119KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10369086
  • Stock #: E4900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4900
  • Mileage 75,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Buick Encore or just a Buick Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Buick Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Buick Encores or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BUICK ENCORE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BUICK ENCORE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Buick Encore
* Finished in White, makes this Buick look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

WINDOWS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Air ConditioningAlloy
WheelsBackup
CameraCruise
ControlKeyless
EntryPower
SeatsPower

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

