2018 Buick Encore

<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>All-In Price: $16,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><u style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: red;>Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!</span></u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>You’ll get a trustworthy Buick Encore Preferred </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>1.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>2.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>200 Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: red;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>3.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: red;>4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>4.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>5.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>6.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>7.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>8.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>9.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>10.</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>11.</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><u style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: red;>Vehicle Features:</span></u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><u style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Buick Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;>Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><u style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Buick High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;>Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, & A/C!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-align: center; line-height: 32px; background: white; align=center><u style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></u></p>

2018 Buick Encore

98,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore

Preferred+New Tires+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX

12377877

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred+New Tires+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB5JB506499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

è All-In Price: $16,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Buick Encore Preferred 

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle

4.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

5.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

6.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

7.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

8.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

9.     Carfax History Verified Report

10.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

11.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Buick Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!

è Buick High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190

519-697-6465
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2018 Buick Encore