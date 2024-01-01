Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Cadillac Ats or just a Cadillac Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Cadillac Sedans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Cadillac Atss or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CADILLAC ATS!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW CADILLAC ATS INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including AWD,W,ROOF,/,ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Cadillac Ats<br/> * Finished in White, makes this Cadillac look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2018 Cadillac ATS

112,793 KM

Details Description Features

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Cadillac ATS

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Cadillac ATS

Luxury

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,793KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5431
  • Mileage 112,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Cadillac Ats or just a Cadillac Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Cadillac Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Cadillac Atss or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CADILLAC ATS!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CADILLAC ATS INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including AWD,W,ROOF,/,ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Cadillac Ats
* Finished in White, makes this Cadillac look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

5 Passenger

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
AIRCONDITIONING
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium 110,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A6 PREMIUM QUATTRO for sale in London, ON
2018 Audi A6 PREMIUM QUATTRO 135,632 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in London, ON
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 102,000 KM $24,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2018 Cadillac ATS