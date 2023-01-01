$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet City Express
FWD 115" LS
Location
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
198,105KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9631642
- VIN: 3N63M0YN3JK694370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 198,105 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4