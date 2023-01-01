Menu
2018 Chevrolet City Express

198,105 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2018 Chevrolet City Express

2018 Chevrolet City Express

FWD 115" LS

2018 Chevrolet City Express

FWD 115" LS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9631642
  • VIN: 3N63M0YN3JK694370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 198,105 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

