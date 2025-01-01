$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD LT Crew Cab 128.3"
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD LT Crew Cab 128.3"
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
277,595KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTCEN8J1141339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 277,595 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD LT Crew Cab 128.3" sMOOTH qUIET Handles Amazing Classic White on Black Drives like a Dream Clean Cleaqn Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) Where "Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Wgn 0 $5,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 145" 285,208 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" 275,172 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2018 Chevrolet Colorado