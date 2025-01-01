Menu
4WD LT Crew Cab 128.3 sMOOTH qUIET Handles Amazing Classic White on Black Drives like a Dream Clean Cleaqn Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) Where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

277,595 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT Crew Cab 128.3"

12381288

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT Crew Cab 128.3"

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
277,595KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTCEN8J1141339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 277,595 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD LT Crew Cab 128.3" sMOOTH qUIET Handles Amazing Classic White on Black Drives like a Dream Clean Cleaqn Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) Where "Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chevrolet Colorado