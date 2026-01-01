Menu
Welcome to Target Auto Centre! Were proud to be a family-owned and operated business serving London and the surrounding areas since 2006. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we strive to provide the best possible service to all of our customers. We offer a wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles, and were open seven days a week to make sure were always available when you need us. We also welcome trade-ins and offer financing options for customers with good, bad, or no credit. As a member of the UCDA for over 15 years, you can buy with confidence knowing that we adhere to their strict code of ethics. Our experienced and knowledgeable sales team is always available to help you find the perfect vehicle to meet your needs and budget. At our dealership, we believe that buying a car should be a stress-free and enjoyable experience. Thats why we make it our mission to provide exceptional customer service and a relaxed, no-pressure sales environment. Come visit us today and see why were the preferred choice for pre-owned vehicles in London and the surrounding areas. We look forward to earning your business!!

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

159,884 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD | Extremely Well Maintained

13506566

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD | Extremely Well Maintained

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,884KM
VIN 1GCGTBEN4J1277221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 277221
  • Mileage 159,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

