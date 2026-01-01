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Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck for sale in London, ON

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

161,892 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle
14530398

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,892KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN1J1131472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TA101
  • Mileage 161,892 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
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519-936-XXXX

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519-936-5675

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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

2018 Chevrolet Colorado