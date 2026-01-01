$22,995+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
Location
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-936-5675
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
161,892KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN1J1131472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # TA101
- Mileage 161,892 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
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$22,995
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Target Auto Centre
519-936-5675
2018 Chevrolet Colorado