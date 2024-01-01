2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><u><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;> All-In Price: $16,999 NO Hidden Fees – <u>Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>You’ll get a trustworthy Chevrolet Cruze Premier </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Safety Certificate </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>200- Point Inspection </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: red; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><u><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: red; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>This Chevrolet has 4 BRAND NEW All Season Tires!</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: red; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><u><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: red; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>This Chevrolet Has BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brake Pads & Rotors!</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: #3e414f;> </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>Balance of Chevrolet Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Free Carfax History Verified Report </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: 200%; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>This Chevrolet is equipped with: </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>Rear View Camera, Cruise Control,  Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Leather Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #1e293b; mso-color-alt: windowtext; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;><a href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;> </span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

95,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier+Leather+New Tires+Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier+Leather+New Tires+Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BF6SM4JS623229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2018 Chevrolet Cruze