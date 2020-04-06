Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier - Certified - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier - Certified - Leather Seats

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

  1. 4844946
  2. 4844946
  3. 4844946
  4. 4844946
  5. 4844946
  6. 4844946
  7. 4844946
  8. 4844946
  9. 4844946
  10. 4844946
  11. 4844946
  12. 4844946
  13. 4844946
  14. 4844946
  15. 4844946
  16. 4844946
  17. 4844946
  18. 4844946
  19. 4844946
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,575KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4844946
  • Stock #: 133533
  • VIN: 1G1BF5SM2J7224716
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a quiet interior, huge trunk, and lots of high-tech infotainment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today in London.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 54,575 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. The Premier is the top of the line and includes premium features such as leather seating, 8-way power front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, interior lighting upgrades and more. The Premier includes all features from the lower LT trim including bluetooth, SiriusXM, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.


Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • SiriusXM
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
  • Console, floor, with armrest
  • Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
  • Antenna, integral rear window
  • Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Rear air ducts, floor mounted
  • Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
  • Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
  • Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
  • Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
  • Mouldings, bright, side window surround
  • Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
  • Lighting, interior, ambient
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Trunk release, power, remote
  • Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
  • Axle, 3.14 ratio
  • Battery, 80AH
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
  • Coolant protection, engine
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
  • Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Restraint provisions, latch
  • Safety belts, front pretensioner
  • Teen Driver mode
  • Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife, power
  • USB charging port (Not available with (ZL4) Premier Convenience Package.)
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
  • OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

2020 Chevrolet Malib...
 951 KM
$34,353 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 12,098 KM
$61,730 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 10,503 KM
$34,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Send A Message