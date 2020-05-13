2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features Oil life monitoring system

Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic

Glass, solar absorbing

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Door handles, body-colour

Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare

Windshield, solar absorbing

Wipers, front intermittent, variable

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Alternator, 130 amps

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position

Console, floor, with armrest

Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display

Antenna, integral rear window

Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual

Rear air ducts, floor mounted

Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area

Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay

Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders

Sensor, cabin humidity

Trunk release, power, remote

Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts

Axle, 3.14 ratio

Battery, 80AH

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Brake, parking, manual, foot apply

Coolant protection, engine

Engine control, stop-start system

Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System

Restraint provisions, latch

Safety belts, front pretensioner

Teen Driver mode

Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual

Suspension, rear, compound crank

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding

Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)

Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)

Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps

Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down

Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer

Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife, power

USB charging port

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...

OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...

