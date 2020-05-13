Menu
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-686-7282 ext. 252

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Certified - Low Mileage

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Certified - Low Mileage

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,606KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5024439
  • Stock #: 128129
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM8J7201797
Exterior Colour
Satin Steel Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Certified, Low Mileage!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

With ultra low gas consumption, a stylish cabin and a roomy interior, this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice in the compact segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in London.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage sedan has just 26,606 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's satin steel metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.


Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
  • Console, floor, with armrest
  • Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
  • Antenna, integral rear window
  • Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
  • Rear air ducts, floor mounted
  • Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
  • Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
  • Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Trunk release, power, remote
  • Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
  • Axle, 3.14 ratio
  • Battery, 80AH
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
  • Coolant protection, engine
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Restraint provisions, latch
  • Safety belts, front pretensioner
  • Teen Driver mode
  • Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
  • Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
  • Suspension, rear, compound crank
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
  • Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
  • Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
  • Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
  • Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
  • Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
  • Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife, power
  • USB charging port
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
  • OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...

