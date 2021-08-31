2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$22,495 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 2 1 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8030032

8030032 Stock #: 903793-FS:14888

903793-FS:14888 VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7195608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 903793-FS:14888

Mileage 123,215 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Additional Features Fully loaded Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.