2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072442

9072442 Stock #: E4238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4238

Mileage 98,062 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Back-Up Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Remote Starter Seating 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Additional Features Keyless GO LEATHER Electric Mirrors USB Input TELESCOPE VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.