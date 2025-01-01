Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

128,000 KM

Details Features

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD Premier

Watch This Vehicle
12261022

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD Premier

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1741467540
  2. 1741467540
  3. 1741467539
  4. 1741467537
  5. 1741467537
  6. 1741467540
  7. 1741467539
  8. 1741467537
  9. 1741467538
  10. 1741467538
  11. 1741467536
  12. 1741467541
  13. 1741467538
  14. 1741467540
  15. 1741467540
  16. 1741467541
  17. 1741467541
  18. 1741467540
  19. 1741467537
  20. 1741467540
  21. 1741467540
  22. 1741467539
  23. 1741467541
  24. 1741467539
  25. 1741467540
  26. 1741467540
  27. 1741467540
  28. 1741467541
  29. 1741467541
  30. 1741467541
  31. 1741467539
  32. 1741467539
  33. 1741467541
  34. 1741467539
  35. 1741467539
  36. 1741467540
  37. 1741467539
  38. 1741467541
  39. 1741467541
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEV9J6103922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2010 Cadillac CTS AWD for sale in London, ON
2010 Cadillac CTS AWD 115,000 KM $11,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in London, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 128,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew 233,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox