2018 Chevrolet Equinox

43,000 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
LT+2.0T+AWD+Pano Roof+Blind Spot+Power Tailgate

Location

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6474400
  • Stock #: S103358
  • VIN: 2GNAXTEX7J6267787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 2.0L Turbo All Wheel Drive finished in Silver Metallic - Finance for $71 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Power Seats. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, HID Automatic Headlights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GM Factory Warranty, Off Lease from GM Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 43,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$23,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of GM Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

LT
AWD
2L
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
All Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Privacy Glass
AWD
4x4
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
4WD
LT
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
ECO
WiFi Hotspot
Silver Metallic
Balance of GM Warranty
Off Lease from GM Canada
Clean CarFax Report
2.0L Turbo AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

