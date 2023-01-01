2018 Chevrolet Impala

$30,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 8 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9686191

9686191 Stock #: OX:7115

OX:7115 VIN: 2G1125S34J9125327

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,898 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Interior Navigation System Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.