Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
70,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8292951
- Stock #: E3886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 70,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Malibu or just a Chevrolet Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Malibus or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET MALIBU!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET MALIBU INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Malibu
* Finished in Black, makes this Chevrolet look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4