Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

70,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292951
  • Stock #: E3886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Malibu or just a Chevrolet Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Malibus or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET MALIBU!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET MALIBU INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Malibu
* Finished in Black, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 71,026 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 250,174 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Impal...
 102,498 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory