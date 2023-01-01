2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $37,995 + taxes & licensing
9 7 , 2 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10038444

10038444 VIN: 3GCUKREC6JG558922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,226 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

