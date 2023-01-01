$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
97,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10038444
- VIN: 3GCUKREC6JG558922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,226 KM
Vehicle Description
LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Chevy Silverado Z 71 Clean Clean Handles Amazing Drives Like a Dream Must Be Seen Like New !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
