2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

97,226 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038444
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC6JG558922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,226 KM

Vehicle Description

LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Chevy Silverado Z 71 Clean Clean Handles Amazing Drives Like a Dream Must Be Seen Like New !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

