$18,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT, 4X4, CREW CAB, TOPPER, 5.3L V8, CERTIFIED
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT, 4X4, CREW CAB, TOPPER, 5.3L V8, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
209,468KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC7JG450552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,468 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2011 Nissan Versa HATCHBACK, MANUAL, ONLY 49,000KMS, CERTIFIED 49,825 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited, 194,853 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SXT, AUTO, ONLY 69KMS, V6, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED 69,604 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500