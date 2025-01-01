$15,991+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD LS Crew Cab
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
264,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC4JG337859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Email Downtown Motor Products
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500