2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

DOUBLE CAB

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4362147
  • Stock #: 2283A
  • VIN: 1GCRCPEH4JZ228702
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

