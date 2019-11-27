2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Split Bench Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

HID Headlights

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.