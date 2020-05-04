2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Safety Traction Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry

remote start

Adaptive Cruise Control

Rain sensor wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

MP3 CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Digital clock

Power Antenna Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior tinted windows

Off-Road Tires Windows Rear Sliding Window

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Seating Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Additional Features Premium Audio

Anti-Starter

Navigation System

Rear Air & Heat

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.