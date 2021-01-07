Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

77,505 KM

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

77,505KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6524250
  • Stock #: OX:5697
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC1JG613221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,505 KM

Vehicle Description

The Perfect FIT for your whole Family, this beautiful CHEVROLET-SILVERADO-LTS-AWD-Z71-CREW-LHR-RF-5.3L-BLACK ALLOYS-BLACK loaded with Features and Power!

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

