2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,659 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,659KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7435316
  • Stock #: 846885-FS:14373
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC5JG430207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,659 KM

Vehicle Description

The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Running Boards
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

