2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$42,495 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 8 8 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7762650

7762650 Stock #: 882050-FS:14682

882050-FS:14682 VIN: 1GCVKPEC2JZ155402

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,886 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.