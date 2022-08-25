Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

162,000 KM

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

LT 4WD Crew Cab

Location

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9006316
  • Stock #: 2813A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC1JG608075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

