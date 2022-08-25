$27,991+ tax & licensing
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4WD Crew Cab
Location
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9006316
- Stock #: 2813A
- VIN: 3GCUKREC1JG608075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8