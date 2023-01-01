$44,987+ tax & licensing
519-686-7253
2018 Chevrolet Silverado
K1500 LT
Location
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
$44,987
- Listing ID: 9447232
- Stock #: 5814
- VIN: 3GCUKREC3JG403440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident free, very low kms, wonât last long, apply now and let us work for you and experience That Car Place difference.
Recent Arrival, click on the CARFAX Canada Report logo for this vehicle report
Vehicle Features
