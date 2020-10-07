Menu
2018 Chevrolet Suburban

64,344 KM

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-7771

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Suburban

5 Star Dealer Group

1194 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3M3

519-455-7771

64,344KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6026739
  • Stock #: FS13760
  • VIN: 1GNSKHKC6JR338466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,344 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND This Stunning 2018 Chevrolet Suburban LT AWD 7 Passenger is the perfect fit for you and your family. Loaded with a ton of features including DVD, NAV, heated Seats, Alloys and so much more. Love this vehicle? Regardless of your Credit History let the team here at 5 Star Dealers help you get an approval and let you know what your monthly payments could look like. TEXT US 519-702-8888 or visit us at 1500 Dundas Street East in London Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Locks
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Digital clock
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

