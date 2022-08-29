Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

156,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

  1. 9138547
  2. 9138547
  3. 9138547
  4. 9138547
  5. 9138547
  6. 9138547
  7. 9138547
  8. 9138547
  9. 9138547
  10. 9138547
  11. 9138547
  12. 9138547
  13. 9138547
  14. 9138547
  15. 9138547
  16. 9138547
  17. 9138547
  18. 9138547
  19. 9138547
  20. 9138547
  21. 9138547
  22. 9138547
  23. 9138547
  24. 9138547
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

156,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9138547
  • Stock #: E4297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 156,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Tahoe or just a Chevrolet Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Tahoes or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET TAHOE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET TAHOE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Tahoe
* Finished in White, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2015 RAM 1500 SXT
 134,195 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 123,240 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Cobal...
 161,847 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory