2018 Chrysler 300

120,734 KM

$24,992

+ tax & licensing
Drivetime Ontario

519-457-1800

300 Touring

Location

Drivetime Ontario

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

519-457-1800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,734KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753243
  • Stock #: D
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG0JH239698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,734 KM

Vehicle Description


With restrictions lifting and all of us wanting to get back to normal a vehicle is something important to be able to get around. As we still offer online or over the  phone approvals with delivery we invite you to come in person to our 100% safe, clean and sanitized facility. Come have a coffee and let us help you find the vehicle you deserve. As inventory is low for everyone in this business we can get whatever Car, Truck, SUV or Van you desire. Keep staying safe and we hope to help you drive what you desrve with a payment you can afford soon! Lets' Get #BackToNormal!


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Drivetime Ontario

Drivetime Ontario

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

