2018 Chrysler 300
300 Touring
Location
Drivetime Ontario
416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8753243
- Stock #: D
- VIN: 2C3CCAAG0JH239698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,734 KM
Vehicle Description
With restrictions lifting and all of us wanting to get back to normal a vehicle is something important to be able to get around. As we still offer online or over the phone approvals with delivery we invite you to come in person to our 100% safe, clean and sanitized facility. Come have a coffee and let us help you find the vehicle you deserve. As inventory is low for everyone in this business we can get whatever Car, Truck, SUV or Van you desire. Keep staying safe and we hope to help you drive what you desrve with a payment you can afford soon! Lets' Get #BackToNormal!
Vehicle Features
