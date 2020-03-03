2018 Chrysler Pacifica

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6
519-473-1010
+ taxes & licensing
one owner, acc free hybrid, summer and winter tires, 5 year/100,000kms bumper to bumper, rust and underproof lifetime, brown leather, 3.6L electric, fwd, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, 2 power sliding doors, power rear hatch, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, DVD system 2, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, rear air conditioning, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, univ.garage open, evic or similar, power seats, memory driver seat, heated seats, quad caption seats, 8.4” touch screen, ventilated seats, blindspot monitor, adaptive cruise, parksense, 7 passenger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6